Ben Affleck to direct adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities

Ben Affleck is to direct the film adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities, a series of nine fantasy books written by Shannon Messenger. The live-action project will be developed by Disney and is in the early stages of development, with a script written by the actor alongside Kate Gritmon (Game of Thrones). The news reported by The Hollywood Reporter has not yet been confirmed by the studio.

The plot of the source material is centered on Sophie, a 12-year-old girl with telepathic powers. As she seeks to unravel the mysteries of her abilities, she discovers that she is not a human, but a descendant of elves, coming from a parallel universe. The story deals with themes such as friendship and family relationships, exploration of worlds, love and suffering.

The actor / director recently gained more notoriety for his work on Warner Bros. ‘The Way Back, with the best reviews of his career. Such performance may also yield indications in the next awards season. He is still scheduled to direct a documentary behind the scenes of Chinatown, an investigative classic starring Jack Nicholson in 1974, for Paramount.

Other future projects include the films The Last Duel and Deep Water, by Ridley Scott (Gladiator) and Adrian Lyne (Indecent Proposal), respectively. In addition, rumors point to his return as Batman / Bruce Wayne in The Flash.

It was not revealed when the production of Keeper of the Lost Cities will begin filming or when it will be released.