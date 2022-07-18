Ben Affleck prepares for Jennifer Lopez’s wedding in the bathroom of a Las Vegas chapel

Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film “The Last Duel” in Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on October 9, 2021. Steven Lovkin/Shutterstock

The groom’s green room! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows at a no—frills wedding- and they even prepared casually.

The 49-year-old director of Argo and the 52-year-old Grammy nominee received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot at a small ceremony in Sin City. Describing the special day in her “On the JLo” newsletter, the bride gave fans an idea of how she and Affleck were preparing to walk down the aisle.

“By midnight we had barely reached the little white wedding chapel. They kindly stayed for a few minutes,” Lopez wrote, noting that she was wearing “a dress from an old movie.” For his part, Affleck put on “a jacket from [his] closet.”

The “Marry Me” singer called it “the best night of our lives,” praising the establishment for “letting me change in the break room while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

Attached to the newsletter was a video of Affleck recording on his cell phone in the chapel bathroom. “And this was my wedding locker room,” he said, pointing the camera at the mirror.

Lopez and the “Disappeared” actor were previously engaged in the early noughties, but they canceled their romance even before they got married. The couple resumed their relationship in April 2021 after Lopez broke up with fiance Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck proposed almost a year later.

The couple’s wedding in Vegas was very different from the wedding they had planned 20 years ago, which had to be attended by hundreds of guests. “They’re both so comfortable with each other and they’re so happy with each other that they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the intimate ceremony. “They both thought it was a fun and laid-back way to tie the knot.”

A month before tying the knot, Lopez reflected on her full round trip with her current husband. “It’s a beautiful moment,” she told Entertainment Tonight before the premiere of her documentary “Halftime.” “It’s really unreal to be here. …Break! I keep saying that. It’s so funny, we talked about it today: “Champions are made in the 3rd and 4th quarters.” That’s when you win!” I feel that I still have a lot to do. So I’m very excited about it. I really think it’s just a break.”

The “Jenny From the Block” artist previously admitted that she never expected to reunite with Affleck after their breakup in 2004. “I don’t think anyone was more surprised than we were,” she said on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February. “You could never imagine that something like this could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

On the eve of their wedding, a source told us that Lopez was ready to make everything official with the Oscar winner. “Jennifer will tell you that she is in no hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” an insider reported in May. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to promote it already this summer, she would be completely against it. … [She] wants the formalities removed so they can start their journey as husband and wife sooner rather than later.”

The “Justice League” star was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Serafina, as well as son Samuel, 10, from 2005 to 2018. ex-husband Mark Anthony.