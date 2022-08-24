Ben Affleck gave a “passionate speech” about Jennifer Lopez and her children at their wedding in Georgia

Pouring out your heart. Ben Affleck addressed Jennifer Lopez and her children during their wedding celebration with family and friends at his estate in Riseborough, Georgia, on Saturday, August 20.

“Ben made a passionate speech in which he declared his love for Jennifer and her children, and said that children are a blessing and a gift that happened because they didn’t get married before, and this is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source exclusively reports in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The newlyweds, who eloped in Las Vegas in July, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. After they called off the engagement, 53-year-old Lopez gave birth to twins Emma and 14-year-old Maximilian from her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. 50-year-old actor Good Will Hunting, for his part, shares three children with his ex—wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10. He and Garner, 50, were married from 2005 to 2018.

After more than a decade apart, Lopez and Affleck were spotted vacationing together in Big Sky, Montana, in May 2021. In April of the following year, the “Jenny from the Block” singer announced that she and the city actor got engaged for the second time through her in a JLo newsletter.

“On Saturday evening, being in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was completely taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time.”

Although the happy ending of the couple has been waiting for a long time, their wedding celebrations were worth the wait. “It was a weekend full of holidays for friends and family, and it was like a fairy tale,” an insider told Us.

The source continued: “Jennifer looked like a princess and was flawless. Everyone had a great time and danced all night long. It was very intimate and all about celebrating their love for each other and their family.”

The “Marry Me” actress, who said the elopement was “exactly how” she and Affleck wanted to tie the knot, shared details of the wedding in her newsletter last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and they all made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

The “On the Floor” singer continued, “Stay here long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life on a trip to Las Vegas at 12:30 a.m. in the tunnel of love, driving with your kids and someone you’ll spend eternity with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and it’s worth waiting for,” signs the newsletter, “Mrs.. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”