Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar made cameos in the trailer for Kevin Smith’s movie “Clerks 3”

Blink and you’ll miss him! There are many cameos in Kevin Smith’s upcoming film Clerks 3, including the director’s longtime friend Ben Affleck.

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, July 6, tells about the journey of Randal (Jeff Anderson) to create a film based on his own life after a heart attack. Affleck, 49, for his part, appears alongside Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar as actors auditioning for various roles.

The collaboration between 51-year-old Smith and Affleck began after the duo had previously quarreled. After working together on Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jersey Girl, the comedian sparked rumors of a split.

“I do not know, because we are not friends at all. I haven’t been [close to him] for decades,” Smith told Yahoo Movies in July 2014, before joking, “That’s old Ben. He has a wife [Jennifer Garner] who doesn’t care about me at all. And plus, to be honest, he probably doesn’t care about me at all anymore [either]. He’s a triple-A movie star and stuff like that.”

The “Argo” director was married to 50-year-old Garner from 2005 to 2015. After one decade of marriage, they announced their decision to end the relationship.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple, who have 16—year-old Violet and 13-year-old Serafina, and 10-year-old son Samuel, said in a joint statement. “We are moving forward with love and friendship for each other and commitment to the joint upbringing of our children, whose privacy we ask to respect at this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Later, the New Jersey native told why his friendship with Affleck broke up. “And if I had to guess? This is because one of us has a big mouth and he told too many candid stories that sometimes it’s not for him to tell, and the other is Ben,” he tweeted in November 2018.

After their reunion in the movie “The Reboot of Jay and Silent Bob,” Smith confirmed that they were in a much better position. “It was like getting a piece of your heart back,” he told Business Insider in October 2019 about the revival of their friendship. “It not only made the movie better, but it also brought my friend back.”

The Deep Water star, for his part, also made headlines because of his personal life. After being engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004, Affleck reunited with the 52-year-old singer shortly after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez in 2021.

Less than a year after the reunion, Shades of Blue alumni took to social media to announce their engagement. “On Saturday night, while in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter “On the JLo” in April. “I was completely taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time.”