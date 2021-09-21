Ben Affleck Dedicates Moving Words to Jennifer López and The Networks Melt

Ben Affleck moved the public by pointing out that JLo is someone he admires with fervor. The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continues to give much to talk about, because, after their first appearance as a couple at a public event, the actor did nothing but fill her with praise in a recent interview. What was that he say? Read on to find out.

It was during his interview with AdWeek that the protagonist of “Batman” moved the public by pointing out that JLo is someone he admires with fervor and is in awe of the impact that the famous has on new generations.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference that representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example is as a strong woman and a woman. succeeding and demanding a fair share in the corporate world means a lot to them. I’m in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the world , “Ben Affleck said to the show’s microphones.

In addition, he assured that the artist’s work goes beyond aesthetics . In fact, it was said more than proud that he represents and gives voice to people who for a long time did not have it.

“ She inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect that few people have had throughout history, one that I will never know and that I can only endure and admire with respect, “concluded Affleck.

These statements come just a few days after the couple made their first public appearance at the Venice Film Festival, this after 17 years of having ended the romance that almost made them reach the altar. Recall that Ben and Jennifer met at the end of 2001, on the set of Gigli (6%) , a comedy, drama and romance film in which they shared credits.

After a couple of years together and only months after getting engaged, the celebrities decided to break ties and continue on different paths. However, in 2021 the roads came together again and everything seems to indicate that this occasion is “the good one” .