Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Honeymoon Apparently Revealed Their Different Paparazzi Responses

The world was shocked to learn that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally made a deal and got married on July 16 in Las Vegas. After all, they’ve only been dating for a year and have been engaged for three months. However, this is also their second time at this particular rodeo, as the couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s. With that failed attempt came some hard-won experience of dealing with the paparazzi in their relationship, but their honeymoon apparently exposed their different reactions to the scrutiny these days.

Officially becoming Mr. and Mrs. Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a family honeymoon to Paris, France. (Their children from previous relationships were there too, as well as their parents). According to some reports, the Deep Water star was overheard whispering cute nonsense to his new wife, and Jay Lo’s mom, in turn, reportedly said that she “always knew Ben was the love of Jen’s life” around the same time. From all points of view, this sounds like the absolute bliss of the newlyweds — the only problem, apparently, was that they were constantly monitored by the media. A Page Six source reports that Affleck was clearly “scared” by “Princess Diana-level” photographers again.

They have indeed been documented on several excursions, from the Elysee Palace to a cruise on the Seine up to the Eiffel Tower. And Bennifer was also spotted trying to give his kids some culture at the Louvre shortly after Ryan Gosling’s failed attempt with his daughters. However, while the Grammy winner was making a happy face for the public, her new husband definitely wasn’t. The source said:

Ben is used to flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and knows it comes with the territory, [but] he’s still angry.

No wonder they made a secret escape from Vegas, huh? What was supposed to be the first wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003 was actually postponed due to the strong exposure of the paparazzi, driving everyone crazy. For the same reason, presumably, Affleck and Lopez broke up shortly after. Obviously, the actors don’t let the same traps separate them in the present, but that obviously doesn’t mean it’s still not that difficult to navigate.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez spoke candidly to Rolling Stone about how “cruel” the press coverage of her and Ben Affleck was for the first time. This time, as she stated, as a result, they are not going to talk so much about the relationship in public. She added that “the game has changed” partly because they both have matured.

Ben Affleck said this in a rare discussion of Jennifer Lopez’s revived novel at the end of 2021. Then he stated that they had learned not to “share everything with the world”, but that he definitely sees it as a “beautiful” story that he can just write about one day.

A biopic about Bennifer? Sign me up, especially if Ben Affleck, who has no shortage of street authority in this area, he is the co—author of the script of the Oscar—winning film “Clever Will Hunting” in 1997, and more recently – “The Last Duel” – heads the project. Alas, however, we can wait for this for many more decades, that is, when their marriage will be longer, which does not seem to happen, as Jay Lo’s first husband Ojani Noah thinks.

However, we won’t have to wait too long, as these are the other titles of the Hollywood duo that are yet to come. Ben Affleck’s cameo in “Clerks 3” is scheduled for September in the 2022 film schedule. We will also see the 49-year-old actress appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2, which will be released next year. As for Jennifer Lopez, she has recently starred in many projects for streaming (“Marry Me” from Peacock, Halftime from Netflix), but her roles in the films “Shotgun Wedding” and “Mother” are also not far off.

So their careers are thriving, their romantic relationships are better than ever, and their mixed families supposedly get along like gravy, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided whose house will be their home forever. Everything is fine, but can dads give Ben and Jen at least five minutes of solitude before the first one loses his cool? Thanks.