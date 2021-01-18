Ben Affleck and Ana also stop Armas dating

It’s over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas! The actress ended the relationship after things got ‘complicated’.

Ben Affleck, 48, is a single man once again after parting ways with Ana de Armas, 32, according to People magazine. Almost a year after the co-stars first bonded, they decided to end their relationship.

The magazine reports that Ana was the one who ended things because she did not want to be based in Los Angeles, which is where Ben lives so that she could be near his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8.

“This is a mutual and completely friendly thing,” a source told People. “They are at different times in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben still wants to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives. ”

This was the love story of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben and Ana met on the set of their movie Deep Water in 2020. They filmed the movie in New Orleans, and in February, they were seen hanging out together off set.

However, it wasn’t until early March that fans began to suspect that they might be more than friendly co-stars.

Ben was seen spending time with Ana in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. The two also gave public displays of love during a trip to the beach in Costa Rica.

When Ben and Ana returned to the United States, the country was locked in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. Over the next several weeks, the new sexy couple was basically inseparable, as they were photographed on walks multiple times.

They were not ashamed to kiss in front of the paparazzi, and they were also seen holding hands and showing other forms of love without shame.

Ana also met Ben’s three children, whom she shares with her ex, Jennifer Garner. The actress was photographed with Ben and the children on several occasions throughout her relationship with the 48-year-old. They were all seen together most recently in late November.

However, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas won’t be completely out of each other’s lives just yet. His film, Deep Water, is scheduled for a release in August 2021.