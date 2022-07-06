Below the Deck: Fans’ favorite Deckhands of all time

The outside crew members of the “Below Deck” franchise play a big role in keeping charter guests happy while keeping the boat safe; there are several sailors who remain fan favorites. A sailor who reports directly to the boatswain, for example, Under Deck graduate Eddie Lucas, has many positions and perhaps the most physical role on a superyacht. From installing water toys to keeping the chrome shiny, the deck crew works all day with almost no rest.

While the stews on board satisfy the needs of the guests, the sailors often have to entertain the charter guests while they enjoy the exterior. They also need to make sure the jacuzzis are clean and ready to use. In the Under Deck Down Under, the charter guest drank too much and vomited in the Jacuzzi, and Sailor Benny Crowley, much to his disappointment, had to clean it up.

Related: What Jessica Albert Is Doing After Season 9 of “Below Deck”

There were some pretty terrible sailors in the Under Deck that the fans want to forget about. Eddie shared that Dane Jackson from “Under Deck 3” was one of the worst people he had ever worked with. During the party with the team, Dane drank too much and became aggressive. Eddie had to escort him home, and soon Captain Lee Rosbach fired him. Nevertheless, there are many wonderful sailors in the “Under Deck” franchise that fans would like to see again in the series.

Connie Arias Under the Deck Season 3

Connie Arias was the first female sailor to join the lower deck crew and quickly gained the respect of her male colleagues. She was not only competent and hardworking, but also gave the boat a much-needed comic entertainment. Connie was comfortable in her own skin, and she liked being naked, even walking around with whipped cream on her body. The beloved sailor has not returned to the lower deck since season 3, but Captain Lee, no doubt, will be glad to have her back at any time.

Wes O’Dell Under the Deck Season 9

The sailor from the ninth season of “Below Deck” Wes O’Dell quickly became a fan favorite due to his affable nature and ability to stay away from drama. Wes had his eye on the third Jessica Albert stew, and fans were rooting for their possible romance. Unfortunately, Jessica decided that the yachting life was not for her, and left in the middle of the season. Wes was also a great mouthpiece for his fellow sailor Rayna Lindsey after she heard chef Heather Chase repeat a racist insult. Fans appreciated how calm he remained even after Raina left him.

Jake Fulger Under the Deck Season 9

Jake Fulger made a splash in the 9th season of “Under the Deck” with his mustache and flirtatious character. He and Reina arranged a drunken kiss, but later it turned out that he was engaged. He explained that he and the bride are together only because she needs a green card. Jake also kissed the second stew Fraser Olender, and although the sailor claimed that he was straight, the fans liked how sexually free he was, and they saw nothing wrong with the two men sharing an innocent kiss.

Mzi Dempers Under Deck, Mediterranean Sea, Season 7

Mzi is one of the most beloved Mediterranean sailors Under Deck, and fans will be glad to see him again in the upcoming 7th season. also in the yachting industry. Viewers also enjoyed watching him flirt with Courtney Veale’s third chowder as she called him “daddy” and twerked with him. One of the funniest moments of Mzi in the 7th season of “Under the Deck of the Medics” was how he fell drunk, which made him one of the most memorable sailors of the “Under Deck” franchise.