Below Deck: Gary King Reacts to Fan Outrage over Ashley Marty Affair

The star of the reality show “Under the deck” Gary King responded to the concerns of viewers about his connection with Ashley Marty. In the third season of “Below Deck”, Ashley showed interest in Gary King, commenting on the possibility of developing their relationship. Cast members comment on her “desperation” for Gary and how Ashley has expressed that her interest in Gary is a game for her. However, Gary has made it clear that he is not interested in a relationship with any of his team members. Despite this, Ashley and Gary were dating before the incident, which caused concern among fans.

Fans were unhappy that Ashley was stalking Gary, as it seemed pretty strong. While Gary was very drunk, Ashley and Gary slept together. Gary has repeatedly commented on his dissatisfaction with the situation. Despite this, Ashley seemed to ignore his remarks and did not see a problem in the current situation. She continued despite his protests, which caused fans to claim that she attacked him. Fans felt uncomfortable when Gary couldn’t remember what happened during this incident in the following episodes.

Link: Why Tom from the sailing yacht below deck deserved another chance after a night out

Fans loudly expressed their concern and discomfort in connection with watching this incident. According to E! News, in response, Gary thanked fans for their concern for his safety; however, he wants fans to know that he does not consider the situation an attack. He said: “I didn’t think about it then, and I don’t think about it now.” Gary believes that the connection with Ashley before this incident was a mistake. Although he wished he wasn’t drunk during this situation, he continues to perceive the situation as an oversight. He said: “I just think people on social media blew him up more than he actually was.”

Fans made several comments about Ashley’s lack of attention to Gary at the time. Many noted that if the roles had been reversed, the incident would have been regarded as an attack. They claim that Gary was taken advantage of when he was intoxicated, as he was not fully aware of what was happening. Fans say that Ashley’s actions are unacceptable, because Gary’s numerous protests should have been taken seriously.

Fans hope that Gary feels good after this situation. The support given to Gary is a positive sign that people are more aware of the importance of consent. Viewers will be interested to learn more about Gary’s point of view on the issue in the reunion episode “Below Deck”.