Belle Delphine’s YouTube Channel, Banned

The YouTube channel of Belle Delphine, the phenomenon that managed to become famous worldwide by selling bath water, was closed. Delphine said in her comments on the subject that YouTube applies double standards. YouTube has not made any statements regarding this claim.

Update: Belle Delphine’s YouTube channel has been reopened as of now. What happened in the process, why the channel was closed and reopened is currently unknown. If there is any new development on the subject, we will continue to inform you.

Belle Delphine, the internet phenomenon that managed to be the subject of our news from time to time, is on the agenda with a new event. Delphine, known for selling bath water, disappeared for months after this incident and returned to us with a song, this time was banned from YouTube. Delphine announced that its channel was shut down for “explicit content”.

Delphine’s YouTube channel was closed with no time limit. So the famous phenomenon will not be able to use that channel again. Delphine, who made statements on the subject, argues that he did not receive a warning beforehand and that what was done was double standards. Moreover, fans of the internet phenomenon and various YouTubers also think the same.

YouTube did not enforce a warning policy, Delphine claims

According to YouTube’s official rules, a channel must be closed 3 times within 90 days for the same violation. However, officials state that if the rules are violated at the highest level, the channel can be closed without any warning. Here Delphine’s YouTube channel was taken into the second category and closed directly. According to Delphine, YouTube closed the channel without enforcing its warning policies.

In fact, Delphine never hesitated to show off her body. You can also see this on other social media accounts of the famous phenomenon. But Delphine’s fans say that much more of the obscenity on the channel already exists on YouTube. In fact, many internet users claimed that it was wrong to have Delphine’s channel shut down suddenly, citing the clip of the song “WAP”, which was an event at the time it was released. The famous phenomenon says he will object to the process, but how the process will end is a big secret for now.



