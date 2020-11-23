Bella Thorne urges fans to pre-add her single!

Bella Thorne has been busy lately. The star has urged her fans to pre-add her new sound. Bella Thorne has been working on several secret projects for the past few months. The star is going to release a sound and has had her fans pre-add it.

Bella Thorne started to make her mark on Disney in a few series such as Shake it up. Since then, the star has come a long way and fans got to see her again a few weeks ago in Babysitter 2.

The film is available on Netflix and fans have not failed to see it. On top of that, the actress seems to have a busy schedule. Indeed, it has many surprises in store for the end of the year.

Bella Thorne refuses to let go during the Covid period. Indeed, the virus does not prevent him from finding inspiration in order to write a few songs. Then, she also takes the time to read several scripts for future shoots.

So on Instagram, the 23-year-old actress hinted that she was overloaded. For weeks, she has been working on two songs as well as two films. Not to mention that she is hugely successful on the Only Fans site.

BELLA THORNE PROMOES HER NEW SOUND!

In a few days, Bella Thorne fans will be able to discover a whole new music. The starlet is delighted with the release of her sound, “Stupid Fucking Bitch”. In fact, she’s already busy promoting it on Instagram and knows how to do it.

A few days before the release of her new title, the star is doing a lot of promotion. This Monday, November 23, the latter got up early to talk about her plans. Nevertheless, she mostly put a link so that her fans can pre-add her new sound.

In this way, Bella Thorne fans will not miss the release of her new single. We suspect that they must be eager to find out. In addition to this new sound, another title could be released very soon.

The fans will therefore be served for the end of the year. The starlet wants to bring some happiness to the fans and is already looking forward to their reactions to her new single.



