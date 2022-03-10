Bella Thorne Travels Through The Desert Wearing A Colorful Tie Dye Bra

Bella Thorne shared several photos of her trip to Paris on her social networks, and now she surprised her fans with images that show her in a car, wearing a attractive outfit and enjoying the hot weather.

Bella Thorne has been on a trip to Europe since last month , and after visiting Italy (the country of her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo ) she is now in Paris; From there, she has been seen in several photographs, posing on board a car while traveling through the desert and showing off her figure in a attractive outfit made up of lemon green pants and a bra with tie dye design threads , with which she faced at high temperatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

The actress and businesswoman also posed in a waiting room looking spectacular in a miniskirt suit and jacket, which she opened to reveal her lace bra. She wrote next to the images the message “What? As if being professional in business is difficult?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

Bella Thorne recently announced that there is already a distributor for her new movie “Measure of revenge” , a thriller in which she shares credits with Melissa Leo . Four other films will be released this year in which she appears as an actress and producer.