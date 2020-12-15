Bella Thorne thinks she’s the very first celebrity on OnlyFan

Bella Thorne has declared herself the first celebrity on OnlyFan! Information that Internet users have widely questioned!

Bella Thorne mistakenly claimed to be the very first celebrity on Onlyfan recently! Thus, the beautiful 23-year-old actress has attracted the lightning of Internet users!

It’s no secret Bella Thorne has an OnlyFan account! Thus, the beautiful redhead regularly posts photos, each one sexier than the other on this very “Hot” social network!

Recently, via her Instagram story, the beautiful redhead even declared that she was the first celebrity to have created an account on the app! A revelation that did not please Internet users … And for good reason, the actress joined the app only last August!

So, on social networks, Internet users wanted to get things straight! Indeed, they took Bella Thorne for target by putting the bars on the “T”!

BELLA THORNE, HER BODY STRING PHOTOS SET THE CANVAS ON FIRE

Two days ago, Bella Thorne posted no less than 10 photos of her in see-through thong bodysuits! Very sexy photos that Internet users loved! Indeed, the post in question has already accumulated more than a million likes, a real record on the social network!

In the comments, Internet users also wanted to compliment the beautiful redhead!

“Too beautiful, the body is sublime Bella Thorne!” “” Canon in this video, you are really getting sexier and sexier, don’t listen to the haters! “” Incredibly beautiful “, we can read on the social network of the young actress of 23 years!

Ultra positive comments that will please the sublime Bella Thorne! We let you admire the post in question below! Warning the eyes…



