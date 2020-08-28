Bella Thorne made a million dollars in a day

American actress Bella Thorne broke a record by earning one million dollars just 24 hours after signing up on the sexually explicit site. The young player earned $ 2 million from the site within a week.

Bella Thorne, whose lifestyle, relationships and image is often criticized, does not fall off the agenda. The 22-year-old actress was very talked about with her latest move.

Thorne; Celebrities like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, and Swae Lee signed up on August 19, where they sold videos and photos open to fans for money.

The US player broke a record by earning one million dollars within 24 hours of signing up and 2 million within a week.

The young actor made a statement shortly after becoming a member of the site, saying that he became a member of the site in order to grow his production company and donate to charities.

Bella Thorne, who caught fame at a young age, came to the fore with her house, which she put up for sale in recent weeks. The house, which has an extraordinary decoration, was likened to the houses of Barbie dolls by many.



