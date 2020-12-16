Bella Thorne loves her boyfriend’s beautiful gift!

Bella Thorne is a happy young woman. The pretty redhead shared with her followers the last gift of her darling, Benjamin Mascolo!

Bella Thorne is happy and in love. The young woman, revealed in the Disney series Shake it up, is having happy days with her darling, Benjamin Mascolo.

However, everything has not always been rosy between the two protagonists. Indeed, the young woman suffered from the lack of her man during confinement.

Remember, the American had shared her feelings in April. Not very encouraging messages, which had scared his followers.

Her boyfriend is Italian, and he hasn’t been able to travel to Los Angeles to spend those tough months with his girlfriend. The two protagonists also celebrated their 1 year in FaceTime, that is to say …

Now reunited, the two lovers are inseparable. A few hours ago, the young woman shared the sumptuous gift he gave her.

BELLA THORNE SHARES HER CHILD’S GIFT ON INSTAGRAM

A few hours ago, Bella Thorne shared the sublime gift that her other half gave her. This is a sublime pair of very vintage glasses.

Croc patterns are very trendy at the moment. Benjamin Mascolo got it right, so she wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to show off with it on social media.

She wrote: “My boyfriend gave me these glasses for Christmas, I’m so lucky”. A message that says a lot about the love the two lovebirds have for each other every day.

As Christmas approaches, Bella Thorne is in a happy mood, and it’s good to see. After several months of controversy, the former star of the Shake it up series on Disney has risen from the ashes.

The pretty redhead is also overwhelmed with plans for the year 2021. A few days ago, she shared a photo of a mystery shoot in the United States with part of the film crew …



