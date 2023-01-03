Bella Thorne has revealed that she lost her acting job at the age of 10 after a casting director accused her of flirting with him.

The former Disney Channel star spoke about the “crazy” incident, appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata.

“I once had a review from a director when I was 10 years old,” the 25-year-old actress said. “The casting director calls my agent, and the agent calls my mom, and they say, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt she was flirting with him, and he was very uncomfortable.’

She continued, “What the hell are you talking about, man?! I don’t care what I said! I don’t care if I say, “Eat my pussy right now”! [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, have you ever thought about it?

Ratajkowski , shocked , replied: “Besides, he feels that this is a real problem.”

Thorne went on to explain that the formal organization of the casting process would not allow her to behave inappropriately at any time.

“In addition, you are participating in a directing session,” she said. “You can’t say or do much. You make a scene, say “hello” and leave. There is no time to say, “Let me sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.” What the hell are you talking about, man?”

The actress said she used to blame herself for what happened, admitting that she has been traumatized by the experience ever since.

“I’m trying to find flaws in myself,” she said. For example: “What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like that? And every time I say, “Bella, stop.” Even that thought becomes part of the problem… it drives me crazy.”

Ratajkowski concluded: “If you need a more fucked-up story about Hollywood, pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I do not know that there is one.”

Later in the discussion, Ratajkowski told a disturbing story when she worked as a model at the age of 16.

The model said the agent told her, “That’s the face, that’s how we know this girl is being fucked.”

In 2021, Ratajkowski accused Robin Thicke of groping her breasts without consent on the set of the 2013 video “Blurred Lines”. She has since recounted the incident in her book, My Body.