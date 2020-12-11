Bella Thorne is proud of the success of her “SFB” video!

Bella Thorne thanks her millions of Instagram fans for the success of her latest track “SFB”. She still can’t believe it!

On December 4, Bella Thorne rocked SFB, her brand new unreleased track. The very famous American singer and actress then thanked her millions of fans on Instagram for the success of her title!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the machine. Bella Thorne thus continues the successes, but above all, the very big successes!

It must be said that the performer of Burn so Bright has a lot of talent. Play, sing, dance, pose, she can do it all!

Thus, her many fans admire her and fully support her in everything she does. It can therefore count on a large and faithful community.

Bella Thorne has more than 24 million followers on Instagram and has emerged as one of the most popular stars of the moment.

Yes, you did hear! She has just proven it once again with the huge success of her latest track SFB.

BELLA THORNE HALLUCINE FOR THE SUCCESS OF HER SFB TITLE!

Available since December 4 on YouTube, SFB has met with incredible success. The song is very heavy!

It recently passed the million-view mark on the platform and is in danger of blowing up the counter.

Very proud of her new song, Bella Thorne then wanted to thank her millions of fans on Instagram. Without them, none of this would be possible …

“Thanks a lot guys for your support”. The very famous American singer then invites those who have not yet listened to the sound to do so as soon as possible.

And you, what do you think of the new single from the beautiful Bella Thorne? We let you make your own opinion!



