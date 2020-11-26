Bella Thorne insults herself on Instagram!

In the story of her Instagram account, actress Bella Thorne insults herself. She thinks she’s a “Stupid Fucking B * tch”.

Once again, Bella Thorne surprises her subscribers with her madness and vulgarity. In the story of her Instagram account, she insults herself.

We don’t teach you anymore. Bella Thorne is not afraid of anything. Indeed, the actress has changed a lot since her debut in cinema. As a reminder, the pretty redhead was one of the main actresses on the Disney Channel.

In fact, she was playing alongside Zendaya in the “Shake It Up” series. To all of our readers who will remember: yes, time flies. You have indeed aged well since. And the main heroine too!

Since then, Bella Thorne juggles between vulgarity and provocation. The young woman with 24 million Instagram followers is not afraid of anything. She dresses, talks and behaves however she sees fit. And too bad for fragile sensibilities!

To believe it, just take a look at the latest story from her Instagram account. And as proof, the pretty redhead shows her face close up in front of the lens. So, we can see that she slathered on make-up. The colors are very flashy.

BELLA THORNE DOESN’T MISS IT

But besides, her lipstick was applied incorrectly. That’s not all ! On her forehead, we can notice unusual traces. Involved, Bella Thorne wrote a message on that part of her face.

So we can read the following word: “Stupid Fucking B * tch”. We can translate it as “Put * n of stupid bitch”. So, we have to believe that the former star of the small screen does not have much esteem.

However, sometimes Bella Thorne doesn’t come across as … strange and vulgar. From time to time, the young woman simply strikes a pose in a bikini. And this, without ever making crates.



