Bella Thorne in a red “naked” dress at the Morbius show made a splash

Bella Thorne is no stranger to shocking fans with her choice of style, and her latest look was no exception.

The former Disney star took to the red carpet at the screening of Morbius in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a tight red dress that was transparent, which made it seem that she was completely naked under it.

The optical illusion dress designed by Sergio Castagno Peña even had a tramp stamp on the back.

Thorne, 24, hit the hot premiere with older sister Dani, 29, who posed next to her in a black leather mini and matching crop top paired with platform army boots.

The Midnight Sun actress shared a few snaps with her 25 million followers on her way to the movie, showing off her diamond jewelry and green chrome manicure.

But Thorne isn’t the only Bella to hit the headlines in a nearly nude dress this week.

Bella Hadid wore similar lime-colored clothing from Y/Project on social media on Wednesday, showing it off on both Instagram and TikTok.

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, recently donned a top and leggings from Sinead Gorey, which were digitally printed with a nude body.

But nothing could beat Cardi B’s look at the sexy trend: back in January 2021, the rapper “WAP” went shopping in Beverly Hills in a Pierre-Louis Ovre dress with a nude female silhouette, which also turned out to be transparent – leaving Cardi’s own curves on display under the seal.

It makes sense that Thorne would try on a version of the dizzying dress, given that her fans clearly want to look under her: when the actress joined OnlyFans in 2020, she famously broke the record by earning $1 million on her first day. a site with an X rating.