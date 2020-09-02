Bella Thorne: her sister Kaili also joins OnlyFans!

The OnlyFans platform is attracting more and more followers. When you know that Bella Thorne pockets more than a million dollars a day, the temptation is only greater.

Indeed, the former Disney Channel star is a hit with the app! If the young woman refuses to take off her clothes, she is no less sexy.

With very olé photos and videos, the pretty redhead is washing the eyes of thousands of users. Thus, some go as far as paying a subscription at $ 20 per month to enjoy it every day.

Bella Thorne has been making a big profit since her registration. Enough to make her big sister, Kaili, want to follow the same path as her!

Indeed, the actress, five years her elder, also offers very caliente content. But you have to believe that she in turn attracts the wrath of sex workers.

After getting slapped on the fingers by the carnal pleasers, Kaili returns the ball to them. According to her, “Sex shouldn’t be a job. ”

Moreover, the actress goes even further. “All they do is human trafficking and should be arrested. ”

Bella Thorne: Her Sister Doesn’t Stop

Like Bella Thorne, Kaili seems to have a taste for provocation. Thus, the young woman does not intend to calm the anger of sex workers. On the contrary, by the way!

In fact, the latter laughs at the lack of originality on the part of other OnlyFans users.

“All of your bios say the same thing, ‘Insatiable.’ Be creative and maybe you’ll keep your customer base,” she explains. Oops!

In any case, the arrivals of Bella Thorne and her big sister stir up the application. Not sure they make a lot of girlfriends …



