Bella Thorne had a THREESOME with two other women?

Bella Thorne returns to scandals after leaking a photograph of her with two women in bed. Did she have a threesome?

For weeks the actress Bella Thorne has been among the most controversial headlines of the show business, this after she shared a series of erotic content through the famous page OnlyFans.

And now this actress returns to the scandals after leaking a supposed photograph of her with two other women in bed and half naked. But what about this photograph? Bella Thorne actually had a threesome?

Although the scandal about this photograph today is among the trends, the truth is that this image was shared by the same actress through her official Instagram account a few weeks ago.

Bella Thorne had a threesome?

And it was not precisely a real trio but it was part of the filming of one of her last films, but it is until now that this image has caused a great stir on social networks where it has been viralized.

Recall that Bella Thorne began her artistic career from a young age in the world of Disney, so seeing her in content for a more adult audience still continues to generate some controversy among her fans.

Her latest scandals!

It is worth mentioning that this photograph has emerged in one of the most controversial moments for the actress, who is facing a great scandal precisely because of its high erotic content on her social networks.

A situation that has also been quite beneficial for Bella Thorne, who a few days ago revealed the millionaire amount she earned in exchange for sharing exclusive and uncensored content with OnlyFans users.



