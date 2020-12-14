Bella Thorne got a message from her sister!

In the story of her Instagram account, Bella Thorne appears very moved after discovering a word from her sister.

Upon reaching her car, Bella Thorne discovered a lovely note from her sister. The 23-year-old actress posted it in her Instagram story.

On social media, Bella Thorne doesn’t talk much about her family. Indeed, the former star of the Disney Channel is rather discreet on this subject.

But this Monday, December 14, the pretty redhead has departed from her own rule. The reason ? The former Zendaya co-star shared a sweet note her sister wrote to her.

So we can read the following message: “Welcome home. I love you. The main respondent first posted her statement.

Then Bella Thorne spoke. “She’s the cutest,” she wrote. Before adding, “My sister slipped that note into my car.”

Since they were children, the two women have shared a great bond. Nothing can disunite the two sisters. So the latter always find time to meet again. The time of a few hours or a few days.

In 2017, Bella and Danielle took a vacation, a Spring break in Miami. So they spent their days basking in the sun, in a bikini, at the beach or by the pool.

BELLA THORNE SHOWS HIM THE WAY

Besides sharing beautiful moments, Bella Thorne and the one she calls Dani have the same temperament. Both love to blow hot and cold on the canvas.

And as proof, Danielle also created an OnlyFans account. Like her little sister, the young woman offers very ole ole content.

However, the arrival of Bella Thorne’s sister on the platform did not appeal to many. His words had caused controversy!

“I’m saying that since sex is not a job for me, I don’t see it as a job for me,” she assured. Would she have done better to abstain?



