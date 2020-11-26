Bella Thorne: Fan Claims Oscar For Role In “Girl”!

Bella Thorne fans are as crazy as she is! One of them, amazed by her performance in Girl, even claims an Oscar for the actress!

An Oscar for Bella Thorne? In any case, her fans believe it! After watching the performance of her favorite actress in Girl, a fan launches into long compliments… And therefore asks for a reward!

Because the drama, released in 2020, remains one of the greatest moments of the actress’s career. She does indeed have a very good performance as a girl, whom everyone knows as Girl.

The pitch? Bella Thorne returns to her childhood village to find her father… and kill him. He was indeed terrible throughout Girl’s childhood. But surprise: when she returns home, he is already dead.

She must therefore find her father’s murderer … But in her race after time, she discovers a sheriff. Neither does he seem to have good intentions. How can she cope with him?

Bella Thorne vs. Mickey Rourke (Sin City, Iron Man 2): So that’s the opposition of the movie Girl … And obviously, fans love it. One of them even goes crazy in a video posted on Insta!

GIRL: AN OSCAR FOR BELLA THORNE?

It does appear right after the movie ends… And he looks downright in a trance! He seems more than excited after watching the film, although critics don’t seem to agree with him very much.

It therefore appears live, and paints a glowing portrait of Bella Thorne. In front of her screen, the actress also looks in awe of so much love. Because this fan goes very far: he claims an Oscar for her!

While she still had a good year thanks to Infamous, leader in the USA at the start of the year, the actress had a big hit … Not sure that her fan would be heard by the Oscars.

However, Bella Thorne increasingly manages to fit into dramatic roles. She has finished shooting other films for 2021 … We expect her in happier roles!



