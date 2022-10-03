Bella Hadid wore Florence Pugh and showed off not one, but two revealing looks at Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid could beat Florence Pugh here.

Bella Hadid knows how to rock an outfit. She has been in the modeling business since she was sixteen and knows a lot about the catwalk. This week, however, she presented some revealing looks for Paris Fashion Week events. One was a jumpsuit in the spirit of what we saw at Florence Pugh’s a few months ago, and the other was literally spray-painted on her body in an unforgettable way.

In an Instagram post, Coperni showed a vivid video about a “magical” moment on stage, in which an un-rehearsed dress was sewn to the model’s figure while she was on stage. Coperni’s dress has been billed as a “combination of fashion with technology,” and below you can see how it fits her figure perfectly.

Obviously, this image became known when it happened over the weekend, and became more viral than when the Hadid sisters were rapping in their underwear. The video above has been widely viewed, but the repost of the video shared by Bella Hadid herself has already gained almost 3 million likes at the time of writing this article. Copernicus wrote the models after the event played out perfectly on stage:

Thank you [Bella Hadid] for this magical moment that will forever remain in our minds and hearts. Thank you for your trust, love and the most mind-blowing performance. We are so proud to have created everything together. None of this would have been possible without Manel Torres and his talent. When fashion meets technology.

She also noted that an important moment left her speechless. Many celebrities have also commented on this, but Venus Williams stands out the most, calling her “the perfect muse.”