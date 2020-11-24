Bella Hadid showcases her gorgeous makeup face!

On Instagram, Bella Hadid appeared with a sublime makeup! And frankly, we are too much of a fan! We tell you more!

Bella Hadid appeared with a super hot makeup on Instagram. Yes, as usual, the young woman is sublime!

Bella Hadid is one of the models of the moment. Indeed, the pretty brunette works with the biggest fashion houses, and walks the catwalks around the world. Class, right?

Yes, just this year, the pretty brunette posed for Chanel, Michael Kors, but also Versace, and paraded, among others, for Savage X Fenty and Vivienne Westwood. Crazy, right?

It must be said that with her dream figure, her blue doe eyes and fine features, Gigi Hadid’s little sister is the perfect shot of the model. Eh yes !

Besides, Bella Hadid seems to be in the middle of a shoot! Indeed, on Instagram, the pretty brunette is displayed with a sublime makeup.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

BELLA HADID POSTS HER MAGNIFICENT MAKEUP FACE ON INSTAGRAM!

Bella Hadid is particularly active on Insta. Indeed, the model regularly shares the results of her photo shoots, behind the scenes of her parades, as well as a few more private moments, with friends or family.

And frankly, we love to follow your daily life via your Insta! Yep, Bella Hadid’s days really sell dreams!

Besides, we are too much of a fan of the last makeup that she shared on the platform.

Indeed, a few hours ago, Gigi Hadid’s little sister shared a sublime make-up, probably done as part of a photo shoot. Luck !

And frankly, we love the nude and ultra natural colors that were used, as well as the touch of highlighter, and the freckles!

Indeed, with this natural and super trendy makeup, the model is radiant!

In short, we fully validate!



