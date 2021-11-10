Bella Hadid Shares A Post About Her Anxiety Along With Crying Selfies

Bella Hadid said it was an interview with Willow Smith talking about mental health that prompted her to share her own story. Bella Hadid is opening up about her ongoing battle with anxiety. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old supermodel shared a screen recording on her Instagram account of her friend Willow Smith talking about her insecurities and not feeling “good enough.”

Bella Hadid also included a gallery of various photos of herself crying on different occasions and a heartfelt caption about her mental health.

“<@willowsmith> I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less lonely and so I would like to post this,” Hadid wrote.

She began her caption by transcribing Smith’s interview, writing: “All humans are different, every human being has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone feels basically the same way: lost, confused, not quite sure why you are here. ”

“That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re going to unite in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.” Hadid continued, citing the 21-year-old singer (who spoke about her mental health and history of self-harm in 2018).

The supermodel then shared her personal struggles, assuring her fans and followers that “they are not alone” and that “there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“This is my day to day, every night for a few years,” she wrote.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you have to hear is that you are not alone. So from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you, and I listen to you. Self-help and mental illness / chemical imbalance is not linear and is almost like a fluid roller coaster of obstacles … it has its ups and downs, and side to side. ”

“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the roller coaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start over, but for me it has always been. a few days, weeks, or months, it gets better, up to a point, even for a moment.) It took me a long time to keep that in mind, but I’ve had enough crisis and burnout to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time Just to understand your traumas, triggers, joys and routine, you can always understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all you can ask of yourself. ”

“Anyway. I’m not sure why, but it feels increasingly difficult not to share my truth here. Thanks for watching and thanks for listening. I love you,” Hadid concluded.

Earlier this year, the star took a short break from social media to focus on her mental health.

As can be seen from the photos I post, the model spent time reading self-help books, horseback riding, enjoying the outdoors, and experimenting with crystals.

“The memories and fortune that I returned with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself and my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, some great friends and these books that helped me,” she explained. .

When she returned to Instagram, Gigi Hadid’s sister said that she had found herself again and all she wished was that she could be an instrument of peace and love to help other people.