Bella Hadid makes her Film Debut: Everything you Need to Know about her First TV Role

Hadid will make her acting debut in the third season of the critically acclaimed Hulu comedy “Rami.” The supermodel will play a permanent role in the series.

Starring Rami Rami Youssef, playing a version of himself, an American Muslim trying to navigate life, religion, family and career in his New Jersey neighborhood. In 2020, Youssef won a Golden Globe for his performance, and the show was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

According to the streamer, in the third season, Rami’s family “is forced to face the fact that they have lived a life devoted to worldly concerns — and in some cases lies — while Rami practically abandons his spiritual path, instead devoting himself to him and his uncle’s diamond. business.”

No premiere date has been set.

While the show represents her scripted series debut, Hadid is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She appeared in several episodes of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when her mother Yolanda Hadid and her glass refrigerator were regular cast members from 2012 to 2016.

Her work in reality shows also includes episodes of “The Kardashian Family” and her mother’s reality show “Making a Model” with Yolanda Hadid. She also appeared in the 2015 music video for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s “In The Night”.

Hadid graced the cover of April Vogue, where she talked about her plastic surgery.

“I wish I could keep the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown up to him.”

She also spoke about the difficulties she often has to come to terms with her success.

“I had impostor syndrome, when people made me feel like I didn’t deserve anything,” she said. “People always have something to say, but I have to say that I have always been misunderstood in my industry and by people around me.”

While we’re waiting for what Hadid will bring to Rami, we suddenly feel inspired to throw some old-school RHOBH.