Bella Hadid loves Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” clip!

In Story of her Instagram account, Bella Hadid shared a video where she unveiled the clip “Prisoner” of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa!

A few hours ago, Miley Cyrus unveiled her new single Prisoner with Dua Lipa. And the least we can say is that the two released a music video that caused a stir. Bella Hadid has validated 100%.

This Friday, November 20, Bella Hadid also shared a new Story video from her Instagram account. She unveiled an extract of the clip of Miley Cyrus with Dua Lipa. And the least that can be said is that it was unanimous.

Bella Hadid, who not long ago became an auntie, has 100% validated this new clip. It must be said that Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa appeared really very sensual. The young women went through the very sexy positions.

But that’s not all. The singers posed kissing in a very creepy mood, facing the camera. Moments later, the two got on a bus and went to their own concert.

BELLA HADID REALLY VERY FAN OF THE MILEY CYRUS AND DUA LIPA COLLAB TO “PRISON”

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa also take pictures, send everything for a walk and take a shower of cherry juice. It’s a music video that went all over the place and that Bella Hadid really liked. The latter has promoted it on social networks.

In a rock register, the two young women surprised the Web. In just a few hours, they collected more than 568,999 views. Several of the fans went on to say that they were really not ready for this clip.

Others have validated 100%. Some also seem very happy with this collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa. On social media, Bella Hadid does not hesitate to highlight certain artists she loves.



