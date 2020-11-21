Bella Hadid is pounding the streets of New York!

Bella Hadid posted several photos of herself on the streets of New York! The young woman wore a very short and ultra sexy crop top!

Today Bella Hadid caused a stir on Instagram by posting several pictures of herself having fun in the streets of New York!

This Saturday, November 21, Bella Hadid came to bring a breath of fresh air to Instagram by posting no less than 10 photos! Indeed, the beautiful brunette has revealed many pictures. The latter was striking a pose in the streets of New York!

In the images in question, the supermodel was posing naturally as she wore low waist pants, a crop top and an oversized leather coat!

A chill look that fans of Bella Hadid obviously appreciated! In fact, in just a few hours, the publication in question has already accumulated more than 700,000 likes!

BELLA HADID MAKES A GREAT DECLARATION OF LOVE IN NEW YORK

To go with her 10 photos in the big apple, Bella Hadid wrote the following caption. “I have lived here for almost 8 years and I never tire of it. It’s a love affair with New York. ”

A post that many Internet users have commented on!

Or: “It’s true that once you live in New York, you can’t feel at home anywhere else …” “I too love this Bella Hadid city, it’s just magical! “” Too beautiful in this casual outfit! “Can be read on the social network of the 23-year-old supermodel!

Messages all more positive than the others and which will therefore please Gigi Hadid’s little sister! We therefore let you in turn admire the pictures in question below:



