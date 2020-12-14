Bella Hadid flaunts a masked and blazer class in New York!

New buzz for model Bella Hadid! She appears in the streets of New York in a classy and comfy look in a blazer.

New buzz for model Bella Hadid! She flaunts the streets of New York in a classy and comfy look in an oversized blazer.

Definitely, since her debut on the catwalks in 2014, Bella Hadid has never ceased to make the buzz! In fact, she quickly became one of the biggest names in fashion and the it-girl of the moment!

Followed by more than 36 million subscribers on her Instagram account, the young woman is unanimous … And for good reason, each of her looks is imitated and copied by fans!

On Sunday afternoon, Bella Hadid hit the streets of New York City as she had a take-out meal at the hip Italian restaurant Bar Pitti. Unsurprisingly, it panics the web!

Indeed, for its release, the beauty of 24 years sends heavy! So she took out some very stylish pieces from her wardrobe, including a pair of Prada patent leather loafers and an oversized blazer.

NEW CHIC AND COMFY LOOK FOR BELLA HADID

For her Sunday release, Bella Hadid made a perfect mix and match between her pieces! As she walked towards the Bar Pitti restaurant, she wore a large denim jacket which she then took off to display her oversized trendy blazer and chic cropped sweater.

The sweater, which was navy blue with yellow details, was layered over a solid white t-shirt that showcased the multitude of gold chains around her neck. Continuing to accessorize, Bella Hadid also has a pair of gold rings in her ears and placed a variety of gold rings on her fingers.

At the bottom, the star wore straight jeans showing off her legs. Wearing the cult moccasins of the Prada house, she also reveals her bright white socks.



