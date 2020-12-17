Bella Hadid exploded and has returned to her childhood!

On Instagram, the sublime Bella Hadid caused a sensation by revealing a video of her having fun with snowflakes!

Bella Hadid just posted a video of her enjoying the first snowflakes in New York! Indeed, the top model obviously loves snow!

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Bella Hadid posted a video of herself a few seconds long via her Instagram feed! Thus, on the images in question, the young woman displayed a big smile and especially took advantage of the snow!

A post that the young 23-year-old woman therefore captioned: “At work, we waited impatiently to finally see this snow. »A publication that Internet users loved!

In fact, in just 24 hours, Bella Hadid’s post has already accumulated over a million likes, a real record for Gigi Hadid’s little sister.

BELLA HADID, HER FANS LOVE HER VIDEO IN THE SNOW

Like each of the posts of the sublime Bella Hadid, Internet users reacted en masse to her last publication! Indeed, the comments already number in the thousands

“The snow is so magical, especially during the month of December! “” I love snow too, this video of you is so cute “,” Almost exactly a week before Christmas, you are so lucky! ”

Or: “I’ve never seen snow in real life, enjoy Bella Hadid! “” Beautiful, even covered with flakes you are still beautiful … However, know that it is not edible! »We can thus read on the social network of the young woman of 23 years!

Ultra positive comments which will therefore please the sublime top model! We invite you to watch the famous video in question below… Watch out for your eyes!



