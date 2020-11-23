Bella Hadid draws attention with her new hair!

Bella Hadid just unveiled her new hairstyle on Instagram! A hairstyle that appeals to its many subscribers!

This Sunday, November 22, 2020, Bella Hadid posted a very short video of herself via her Instagram feed! Images on which we could see that the 23-year-old had changed her hairstyle!

Indeed, the latter has opted for a square and a fringe…. A haircut that its subscribers have validated! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 600,000 likes, a real record for Gigi Hadid’s little sister!

The comments are also very numerous… .And one thing is certain, the fans of Bella Hadid were not stingy with compliments towards her!

BELLA HADID, HER FANS VALIDATE HER NEW HAIR CUT

Or: “I validate the Bella Hadid bangs!” Your cut is really 90s, it goes super well with your style of clothing, I love it! “You can read on the social network of the international top model!

Messages all more adorable than each other and which will therefore please the latter! So we let you in turn watch the video that pretty Bella posted today … And you, what do you think of her new hairstyle?



