Bella Hadid Clarifies Comment That She “Blacked Out” because of the Met Gala Corset: It’s “not at All” what I Meant

Just kidding. Bella Hadid clarified her comments about losing consciousness while walking the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this month.

“I literally blacked out. I don’t even think I’ve had a single good photo on the red carpet,” the 25—year-old model told Interview Magazine in an article published on May 4. “I looked once to the left, once to the right and ran up. ladder. I don’t think I was there for more than three minutes. I do not know if it was my anxiety, or maybe my waist was shrinking and I could not breathe. I mean, a lot of things probably happened.”

However, after her comments went viral, Hadid explained that she was joking about her anxiety rather than commenting on the convenience of her Burberry ensemble. “I want to make it clear… This is not what I [wanted] to say at all,” the Washington, D.C. native wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 11, along with a screenshot of the article with her comments on the interview. . “I didn’t say I fainted because of the corset.”

She continued: “I joked that I lost consciousness not because of the corset, but because of regular worries and worries on the carpet. I meant more like it happens in the blink of an eye. So fast that [you] barely remember it! I should have said that.

Hadid concluded her post by noting that while “corsets are generally quite uncomfortable/hard on the lungs,” the black leather bodysuit she wore at the America: Fashion Anthology themed event is “perfect for enough space to eat and drink. ”

The former rider has previously spoken openly about her experiences of anxiety and depression and how they affected her career. “I had really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was, and instead of answering in text, I would just send them a photo,” Hadid told WSJ. Magazine in January. “At the time, it was the easiest thing for me to do because I could never explain how I felt. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. It’s been over the last three years.”

In this interview, Hadid also explained that she wanted to share photos of her lowest points with her Instagram followers so that people would know that they are not suffering alone.

“It was done to make sure that everyone who feels this way knows that it’s okay,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills graduate said of the crying photos she posted in November 2021. “Despite the fact that everything looks so beautiful on Instagram. after all, we are all made of the same fabric.”