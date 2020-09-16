Bella and Gigi touch their fans by showing their bellies

Gigi and Bella Hadid revealed a tender and intimate moment through Instagram, the sisters showed their tummies. Owww.

They say that one of the strongest bonds between people is that of siblings, in addition to sharing blood, there is an emotional connection that is quite long-lasting. Gigi and Bella Hadid decided to follow the same path and both are now some of the highest paid international models in the entire beauty industry, they are iconic faces within the advertising campaigns of different companies.

Yolanda Hadid’s daughters were quarantined at her family’s ranch located in Pennsylvania, United States, where they have orchards of different fruits, animals and an extension of territory to clear the stress of city life.

Gigi is waiting for her first baby with Zayn Malik, the singer and the figure of the catwalks have shared beautiful moments through social networks, showing their love and affection.

A few hours ago, Bella Hadid posted a cute image on her personal Instagram account, the influencer appears posing with her sister in profile while both have their hands on her belly, in the description you can read:

June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven, except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from Zayn. I love you both so much, I can’t stop crying

The image of the Hadid sisters already has more than 1 million likes, in the comment box the fans of both are leaving messages of affection, talking about the incredible bond that exists between the duo. Owww.

The internment among those represented by the IMG Models agency quickly had an impact on social network users, who made “Gigi” a trending topic. Due to the emotional words of Bella, netizens believe that Malik and Gigi’s baby has already been born, but they are only speculation, the news is not official yet.

This one of the first images where the public can see Gigi Hadid during her pregnancy.



