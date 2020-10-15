Belkin introduces its first MagSafe powered accessories!

In less than a day of Apple’s new MagSafe accessory ecosystem, Belkin introduced the new BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro and new charging accessories that use the magnetic charging system.

BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, which has a price tag of $ 149.95, can be described as an effective result of Belkin’s wireless charging hubs that have focused on Apple products for years and include at least three different wireless charging features. The architecture-inspired stand has a 15W MagSafe magnetic charger for the iPhone 12 on one arm, while the other has an Apple Watch charger for the smartwatch. The base also has a 5W Qi charging pad for AirPods. Actually this place can charge any device that supports the Qi wireless charging stand.

The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, on the other hand, looks beautiful with its attractive design, shiny stainless steel and matte finish to showcase your Apple products.

But like Belkin’s other chargers, you’ll have to pay a lot for convenience and style. Compared to the MagSafe cable, which normally costs $ 39 overseas, an Apple Watch cable that comes out of the box of watches or is sold separately for $ 229, or using a cheaper Qi charging pad that can be used to accomplish the same task, the BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3 Wireless Charger in 1 is becoming a more costly solution.

The other great new MagSafe product is the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro. You can use Apple’s new MagSafe system to attach your iPhone 12 to a convenient location while driving, without the hassle of sticking a metal plate to your phone or case.

This accessory, which can be attached directly to the air conditioning vents, also features a rotating ball joint that allows you to easily angle your phone or rotate it from vertical to horizontal. And Belkin says the magnetic coupling will be strong enough to hold your phone even while driving.

There’s only one problem with the $ 39.95 overseas car holder, which is that it’s just a car holder. It doesn’t include any real charging system, which means you’ll be choosing a rather expensive method to use your phone in the car. Belkin says the car dock “intuitive cable management keeps your charging cable within easy reach,” so if you want to keep your phone charged over a regular USB connection, you’ll be able to continue using a standard Lightning cable. Regardless, it seems like Belkin’s missing the wireless charging side of this new accessory is a huge downside.

Both Belkin accessories will be on sale next winter. Meanwhile, accessory manufacturers such as OtterBox and PopSocket are planning to introduce their products bearing the “Made for MagSafe” label soon.



