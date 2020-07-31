Belkin announces Soundform Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

Belkin just inaugurated its entry into the headphones market and announced the new Belkin Soundform Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds. The announcement was made yesterday, July 30, and the wearable arrives to expand the company’s audio product portfolio.

The Soundform Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds hits the market as another option for the TWS segment that allows a simplified connection with smartphones or other bluetooth devices.

As in many others, the new headphones from Belkin have touch control that allows you to increase the volume, start playing music, and make or end calls.

For those who like to exercise while listening to music, Belkin earbuds also feature IPX5 resistance, which ensures protection from splashing water or contact with sweat.

Regarding autonomy, it guarantees up to 24 hours of music playback with the aid of the battery in the charging case. If only earbuds are considered, it has a reproduction capacity for up to 5 hours.

It is worth remembering that Belkin is an Apple partnership and its earbuds arrive as a “more affordable” option compared to Airpods. It can be found on Amazon in the United States for US $ 59.99 (equivalent to R $ 311.66 in direct conversion and without considering import prices and fees), but so far there is no information about his arrival in Brazil. .

It is worth remembering that, at the end of last month, Belkin also announced the launch of its 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core Hub.



