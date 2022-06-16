Believe it or not Ripley! Says Kim Kardashian Didn’t Ruin Marilyn Monroe’s Dress in Any Way

Kim Kardashian. John Nasion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Setting the record straight! Believe it or not Ripley! refutes claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Bob Mackie’s Marilyn Monroe dress after wearing it at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Debacle of Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress: from weight loss at the Met Gala to alleged damage

In a statement released on Thursday, June 16, Ripley addressed the controversy, saying: “Kim Kardashian in a Happy Birthday dress caused heated controversy, but the fact remains that she did not damage the clothes in the dress in any way. for a short time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, Amanda Joyner, added in the memo: “From the bottom step of the Subway, where Kim put on the dress, to the top point where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition as it was in the beginning. ». The archive center further claimed that Joyner was with the dress throughout the day of the Met Gala on May 2 and stayed with the clothes when it was flown from Orlando to New York for the big event.

The company also pointed out that the 2017 dress condition report showed that “some seams are stretched and worn.” Ripley purchased the room for $4.8 million in 2016 at the Julien’s Auctions event.

Ripley’s statement came after collector Scott Fortner shared photos of the dress on Monday, June 14, which apparently lacks crystals and shows signs of a zipper break. “Was it worth it?” Fortner signed the photos, tagging Ripley. On the same day, the fashion historian uploaded additional images showing a dress with holes on the sleeves.

Ripley responded to Fortner’s question in a statement Thursday. “A recent social media post asked: “Was it worth it?” Kim Kardashian didn’t pay Ripley “Believe it or not!” to wear the dress, and the company didn’t pay her. Instead, Kardashian made a charitable donation to two charities in the Greater Orlando area on behalf of the dress.”

In conclusion, the organization announced that Monroe’s dress, in which she serenaded then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962, will be exhibited this fall “in the form in which it is” at Ripley’s in Hollywood.

Kardashian has not yet commented on the allegations.