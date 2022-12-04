Being a Liverpool Fan Today — and The Value of Taking a Step Back

What it means to be a football fan is changing rapidly, and here Ross Chandley explains the value of giving up constant consumption.

This article is taken from two different places. Firstly, a long break in social networks, which is not a break at the moment, is a long detox without an end date.

This is not required. how is it so good to be away.

I really can’t recommend this enough. Your experience of football and the things that surround it will increase tenfold if you just fire Twitter, believe me.

Listen to the thoughts and opinions of those you care about, those you respect, and, most importantly, those who can have a proper conversation with you.

Sometimes I don’t even know the team until the game has started.

Then I miss all those sobs when he comes out and the x player starts on top of the other, I miss all the “rumors” circulating on social media, “my girlfriend, the babysitter, the neighbor’s cat said Milner can start” and the unnecessary crisis.

This is team news, there’s nothing you can do about it.

The second place this came from is a recent article by Gareth Roberts. If you haven’t read it yet, I strongly recommend doing it — after reading it, of course!

It resonated with me. Deep. For all the reasons he mentioned, football is becoming a little unrecognizable. The love of sports has remained, but everything that surrounds him is already a little tiring.

Maybe that’s why AFC Liverpool and City of Liverpool FC exist.

I do not know where I am in the property. A small part of me really doesn’t care. I don’t follow Liverpool for the billionaire owners, I follow the team.

But having said that, I don’t want to be humiliated. I would like the owners with the right morals not to offend and scare away some of the fans, unlike other clubs.

The flip side of this, which some claim, is that FSG doesn’t care, and to be honest, they’ll be right.

They read the room terribly, and I have no doubt that if it wasn’t for the backlash from the fans, they would have managed to implement some of the strategies they wanted to implement.

They are not the worst, but they can and could be much better.

But here’s the biggest problem. Liverpool fans have been through different things over the years, they have seen the club and football from different perspectives — different owners, different expectations and different problems — and no one wants to understand the other side of it.

You’re either the “best red” or you’re sitting at home in your mom’s basement, touching the BBC gossip column. There is no intermediate.

Except that it really is.

Language is vital here. I was going to call it “Upper Reds vs Lower Reds”, but it shouldn’t be a case of “vs”, it should be the other way around.

Now Liverpool fans of the same age as me have seen for a long time that we are not very successful; we have outlived Roy Hodgson, Paul Konchesky, Hicks and Gillett, etc.

Let me tell you that this shit is grounding you. It makes you appreciate good things when you have them. Not “content with mediocrity” or anything like that, just literally enjoy the good times.

Young fans need to understand where people like me come from. I don’t agree, I just understood. Know that there is another approach. Not right or wrong. Just different.

For balance, I think it’s the same the other way. There is constant bullshit on both sides. It shouldn’t be “sides”, we root for the same club. Stop arguing.

The younger generation of fans

Think about it. If you’re under 23, maybe you probably don’t know anything but FSG in Liverpool, Sheikhs in Manchester City, PSG loaded with a UEFA member on their lists, Chelsea before Abramovich. I could continue.

You know money, and you know that money has equaled success in recent years.

At that age, I didn’t care who owned which club and how much money it had. The owners found themselves in the spotlight after trying to get into the Super League, perhaps before that, and they are almost famous in themselves.

But as states with bottomless cash reserves buy more and more clubs, competition increases, and this desire for success can be overshadowed by property and money.

But in defense of the younger generation, the prism in which they absorbed football is completely different than mine. It’s not their fault.

I didn’t grow up on social media without spending FIFA points to get the best team I could get for success, or with the type of owners in football who are doing the rounds now.

According to Gareth, football becomes a toy for these owners. Corporate seats affect the atmosphere, prices are rising, and soon your and my money will not be enough.

The hyper-commercialization train is not stopping for anyone and is not going to slow down any time soon.

But if you need the best players with the best salary or close to it, and you want to compete with the state, then, unfortunately, you can’t have both.

I wish there was more anger on social media about the lack of FFP and state clubs, rather than calls for another multi-billionaire.

But that’s life, it didn’t work out that way, and no one can do anything about it now that it has already gone so far. If UEFA, the Premier League and other governing bodies had a backbone, we might have had a chance, but now it has gone too far.

Everyone should be right. “My way is better than yours, if you don’t agree with me, you’re not a fan,” etc.

Twitter #FSGOUT is not a conversation. I have no problem if you feel that way, but talk about it. And if you are not “FSG out”, it does not mean that you worship the ground they walk on.

Then there are condescending messages from people back to those people. When has it ever helped a conversation?

The truth is that there is no right and wrong answer. We all want this club to be successful, just because you have a different vision or path to how we get there doesn’t make you right and someone wrong.

None of us knows anything. We are literally just guessing.

The football landscape has changed a lot since I was a kid, and no doubt it will happen again. You can understand the feelings of another Liverpool fan.

I can be grateful for our recent success and still want to improve without being owned by the state.

Someone younger than me who might not care about anything but money and transfers, because that’s how they see the path to success, doesn’t have to be someone I agree with, but I can still listen to a reasonable argument about it.

If you need a bit more perspective, talk to someone who supports Bury, Bolton and other clubs lower down the football pyramid and ask them about the influence of billionaires from the upper echelons of football on their clubs.

Then you will be grateful.

Anyway, if you just didn’t worry about social media, you would have missed it all and enjoyed football more. Believe me.

In the middle are red.