Behind the scenes video of Suzy and Kim Seon Ho

Although the long-awaited latest episode of Netflix’s K-Drama Start-Up aired last Sunday, its followers are still on the lookout for any news regarding the series and its leads Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Ha Na.

On this occasion, a video published by the producers of the drama with behind the scenes of the last scenes of some members of the cast and their farewell on set has gone viral.

The outcome of Start-Up featured memorable scenes that ended the original story that portrays the beginnings and growth of entrepreneurs Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), Seo Dal Mi (Suzy), Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) and Won In Jae (Kang Han Na).

One of the moments in the video that he liked the most was the one starring Suzy and Kim Seon Ho when, after the director’s shout of cut, members of the team give him flowers as a parting gift and Suzy hugs him affectionately.

While the story did not leave any loose ends in the narrative arcs, one of the most anticipated scenes by many Kim Seon Ho fans did not happen, in which Ji Pyung and Dal Mi finally became boyfriends.

In his role as second lead Han Ji Pyung, Kim Seon Ho won the audience’s affection, high praise, and empathy, even wishing that he would remain as a couple with Seo Dal Mi played by Suzy.



