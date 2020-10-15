Behind the scenes video of BLACKPINK, ‘The Album’

BLACKPINK has revealed the behind the scenes look at their album jacket photo shoot for ‘The Album’.

On October 15 at 4 p.m. KST, this top girl group from YG Entertainment has released a behind-the-scenes video of their photoshoot for their first full album, “The Album“.

In the filming, fans can see how professional the four BLACKPINK members are when doing their photoshoots.

Apart from that, fans can also see another side of BLACKPINK which is cute and relaxed when they play together on the sidelines of their photo shoot.

BLACKPINK also talked a lot about their first full album “The Album” and their lead single “Lovesick Girls“.

Let’s take a peek at how BLACKPINK appears professionally for their shoot in the behind-the-scenes video they just uploaded below.



