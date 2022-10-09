“Behave Yourself” — how Hugh Jackman threatened Ryan Reynolds over his marriage to Scarlett Johansson

Ryan Reynolds recently announced the third installment of his Deadpool franchise. One of the most amazing things about this movie is that it will also star Hugh Jackman, also known as Wolverine. Both Ryan and Hugh announced the sequel together in a short video that was posted on YouTube. The actors seem to have had fun on the video. However, they had a “feud” with each other for a very long time.

And even more shocking, the reason this feud started is Ryan’s ex—wife, Scarlett Johansson. In an April interview, Hugh Jackman spoke about all the details of their quarrel.

Hugh Jackman was planning to get revenge on Ryan Reynolds for the last jab.

The two actors share one of the longest running “feuds” on Twitter and Instagram. Neither of them misses a single opportunity to roast the other. This has been going on for many years, and these two have shown no signs of ever stopping. Hugh Jackman also admits that this quarrel between him and Ryan has been going on for so long that it’s hard for him to keep track of how it started. Scarlett Johansson’s involvement in all this makes it more interesting.

According to Jackman, the jokes between them began when Ryan married Scarlett in 2008. Apparently, the Marvel actress and the X-Men actor are very close friends. So when Scarlett and Reynolds got married and the Deadpool actor returned to the set of Wolverine, Jackman warned him, saying, “Hey, you better behave yourself here, buddy, because I’m watching.”

The actor also shed light on his plans to take revenge on Ryan for the latest insult. He jokingly said that he strives to save the time he spends on preparing retribution for five hours every day. According to him, he finally came to the conclusion that thinking about Ryan Reynolds for more than 5 hours is harmful to him. Therefore, 5 hours is enough for him.

Well, since these feuds give us quite funny content, we have no problems with them. What do you think?