Behati Prinsloo supported Adam Levine at the Maroon 5 concert after the cheating scandal, but how does she feel?

Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal has more than attracted public attention since TikToker Sumner Straw claimed he had an affair with him. Many on social networks shared their two cents, and even “Saturday Night Live” talked about Levin’s situation in a recent sketch. But while people are sharing thoughts about the Maroon 5 frontman, many are probably wondering how his wife Behati Prinsloo is coping with the situation. The Victoria’s Secret model recently supported her husband at a concert, but at the same time, a new report claims that everything is far from perfect.

Behati Prinsloo attended the performance of Maroon 5 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. The band appeared at The Event, an annual charity gala hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, a longtime friend of Adam Levine. According to Us Weekly, Prinsloo watched the performance from the side of the stage. Her presence among the festivities would seem to indicate that she and Levin are striving to maintain a united front. However, it allegedly turns out to be somewhat difficult for them.

A Us Weekly source claims that “it was a terrible time for them, especially for Behati.” According to an insider, the current stay of this musician and the former star of The Voice in Las Vegas also did not help. The unnamed person continued:

A previous report claimed that Behati Prinsloo is “100 percent devoted to her family.” But at the same time, it was claimed that she was still “very upset” after her husband addressed the situation.

A few weeks ago, Sumner Straw claimed to be Adam Levine’s ex-lover and that they had been linked for about a year. In addition to providing screenshots of the alleged messages between them, Straw also claimed that Levin later contacted to ask if she would find it strange if he and his wife would give their third child the same name as her. Subsequently, four other women spoke out, sharing details of the singer’s alleged sexting and interest in “hunting stories.” (And the internet had a field day with alleged DM leaks.)

Shortly after Sumner Straw said her article, Adam Levine took to social media to respond to her accusation. Levin denied having an affair, but admitted using “poor judgment” by “flirting” with someone who was not his wife. Straw later appeared to respond with an Instagram post that read: “Somebody give this person a dictionary.” Apparently, she and the singer have different views on the definition of the word “romance”.

The Maroon 5 star also said that his wife and family are his top priority in this situation, and expressed the opinion that they “will handle it together.” Although his and Behati Prinslu’s at The Event show that they are trying to do just that, the public will undoubtedly continue to monitor the stability of their union.