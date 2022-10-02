Before the singer’s career: this is exactly what Sarah Engels wanted to become at that time

Sarah Engels (29) is best known as a successful musician, but as a teenager she had a completely different career choice. Thanks to her participation in the DSDS talent show, Sarah Engels managed to make a name for herself as a singer in 2011. Since then, the former Let’s Dance member has already released four albums — one of them with ex-husband Pietro Lombardi (30). But what kind of work did the mother of two really want to do before her singing career?

“Then I wanted to be an event organizer,” the 29—year-old told her fans in a Q&A on Instagram. But what attracted the mother of two children to this job? “I have always been able to organize a lot and well,” explained the translator of “Love Is Love”. She also liked the variety of work. And Sarah always liked dealing with other people.

Therefore, it is probably not surprising that before participating in the talent show, she worked as a waitress. “I earned my first money at five euros an hour in a pizzeria,” Sarah recalled last year in a question and answer session on Instagram.