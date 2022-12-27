Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The rift between the two royal brothers intensified after the release of the Netflix show “Harry and Meghan”. Sussex accused the future king and Queen Consort of having trouble digesting their growing popularity in the United Kingdom. However, there was a time when Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were known for their cordial friendship in the royal circle.

Before his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry formed a trio with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal family of Sussex treated the Princess of Wales like a sister and often participated in royal battles with Wales on three wheels. Middleton also reciprocated friendship and flattery. In 2019, Princess Catherine honored the memory of her son-in-law.

Kate Middleton used Prince Louis to show her bond with Prince Harry

In June 2019, Prince Louis attended his first Trooping the Colour Parade on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday. Kate Middleton made the annual tradition even more memorable by dressing her youngest son in Prince Harry’s baby clothes. Prince Louis was seen wearing the same white shirt and blue shorts as the Duke of Sussex at the event decades ago. There is also a photo of the royal family of Sussex in the same outfit, standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a child.

If Kate could wear Meghan’s skin she would 😒

& if you think this is creepy, wait till you hear that Kate Middleton dressed her son in Prince Harry’s baby clothes…one month AFTER Prince Archie’s birth…& on Meghan’s 1st postpartum engagement. Karen Kate Middleton is unhinged 😵‍💫 https://t.co/8aIDKdPopU pic.twitter.com/VBm3SrLFAX — 𝔐🎄𝔖🤶🏼🧦 (@Mad_Houri) December 24, 2022

At the time, many fans of the royal family believed that Prince Louis, dressed in his uncle’s clothes, had a much deeper meaning. Like the Duke of Sussex, Middleton and Prince William’s son are also the brother of the future king. As such, he is likely to play the same role in the monarchy as Prince Harry did when he was a current member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, June 2019 was not the first time Wales used its children to convey an important message. They also made the memorable debut of their first-born Prince George in Trooping the Colour by making him wear the same clothes as his father.

Do you think Prince Harry and Kate Middleton will be able to rekindle their friendship in the future? Share it with us in the comments below.