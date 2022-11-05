Before the match with Manchester United, the “Anti-Glazer” banner was confiscated

Outrage arose after a Manchester United fan had a banner confiscated because of an anti-glaser message.

The incident occurred at the entrance to the Reale Arena before the Red Devil Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

The stewards stopped the fan and took the flag from them, and the steward justified this act by saying:

“Since it says ‘anti-Glazers,’ buddy, they don’t want it to be. They don’t want it to be there.”

The incident was caught on camera, and a shocked fan said: “So, because it says that the Glazers are there, I can’t go to the stadium?”

The steward confirmed it.

The full video was posted on Twitter yesterday:

The club denies any involvement in the confiscation and insists it has no authority to influence the rules set by local stewards at other stadiums.

This is stated in the statement of the club:

“Confirming our position, Manchester United recognizes the right to peaceful and legitimate protest, and the club has a clear position that flags against owners are not prohibited at Old Trafford, unless they are offensive.

“However, we do not control the policies of the clubs that take us on our trips, and the decision to ban some flags at the Real Arena last night was made by our rival, not Manchester United.

“Our stewards are instructed to act in accordance with the rules of the home club in accordance with the rules of the host venue, including the rule prohibiting any political banners.

“The home club interpreted this as the inclusion of banners against the owners.

Manchester United has never asked for or recommended such an approach, and we make it clear to all the clubs we visit that we do not advocate the confiscation of banners of this kind.”

Although the assumption that the club cannot control the actions of stewards at other stadiums makes sense, Old Trafford stewards were previously caught on video doing the same back in August.

Fans will continue to be outraged by any such incident wherever it happens, but if it happens again at Old Trafford, the backlash will be huge.