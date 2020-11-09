Before the event; Has the MacBook lost its popularity?

MacBook models, which are among the most popular devices of Apple, do not bring much income to Apple, according to the newly published statistics. As announced by Apple, it will organize an event called “One More Thing” on November 10, tomorrow. New MacBooks with new processors are expected to be introduced at this event. So how much does Apple earn on the MacBoook side and why is it said that it doesn’t get what it wants?

Apple MacBook popularity is not what it used to be?

Apple cannot earn as much as he wants with the MacBook. In addition, it can be said that Mac sales have definitely quadrupled in the last two decades, but the numbers are; It shows that Apple was still unable to compete with its total sales, which increased 30 times (along with other products) over the entire similar period.

That being said, that also doesn’t mean we can forget the Macbook’s contribution to bringing Apple where it is today. Still, the desired momentum has not been attained for a while. The first iMac, released in 1998, was also the start of Steve Jobs’ second assignment with Apple.

According to the chart published by Statista, there is a decrease on the Mac side. One of the reasons for this is that MacBooks, which have been used for many years, offer a long use to their users. Even the models released in 2010 are currently in use, and with some technical upgrades, thousands of people use these devices. In other words, the newly released MacBooks seem not to be preferred at this point, as they are sold at high numbers.

In the published report, it is said that with the release of Apple’s most popular and popular devices in the last decade, iPod, iPhone and iPad, the value of Macs has been reduced. Mac sales accounted for just 10.4 percent of Apple’s total revenue in 2020, and fell from 86 percent in 2000.

Don’t forget to share your views on this report on the Apple MacBook popularity side with us in the comments.



