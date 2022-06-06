Before NOT Fart Jar Was the Breath of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a Jar

Most celebrity memorabilia is your standard set: clothes, autograph posters, props from Hollywood sets, etc. There is another kind of memorabilia — painful, bizarre or completely disgusting. No matter how strange it may be, items associated with famous names will definitely find fans willing to pay to make these items their own. Take, for example, an NFT with a farting jar. And before that, there was the breath of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a jar.

TikToker has earned a ridiculous amount of money by Selling its gases in banks

The star of the TV series “90-day groom” Stephanie Matto used the possibilities of TikTok to sell her gases in cans in the amount of $ 200,000. In the scheme, Matto had separate banks that cost up to $1,000. However, after a high-fiber diet designed to help her deliver gases sent her to the emergency room, Matto switched to selling NFT her famous shoes, Rolling Stone reports.

Despite what you might expect when a product is a flavor-dependent artifact, the transition to NFT was a success for Matto.

“People really like the idea of spending an exorbitant amount of money and being—I don’t want to say— ‘cheated,'” she explained, “but for many men it feels like financial domination.”

Whatever it is, it works for Matto.

A jar allegedly containing the exhaled air of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was sold on eBay.

Matto’s flatulence is not the only gaseous substance that someone turns over and sells on the Internet.

When actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the perfect Hollywood couple, a man named Joe Wilson was selling a jar that, he claimed, “could contain air molecules that came into direct contact with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.”

Surprisingly, Wilson found an anonymous buyer on eBay willing to pay $523 for the item, as the Hindustan Times newspaper reported in 2010.

Here are some more weird celebrity memorabilia

Owning a part of a celebrity is the ultimate goal for many fans. For example, a jar of trimmed hair, kept by Elvis’ hairdresser after styling the singer’s famous hairstyle, was sold in 2002 for $ 115,000. And several clippings of Justin Bieber’s hair were once sold for $40,668.

Similarly, John Lennon once gave his housekeeper a tooth he had removed and invited her to give it to her daughter as the ultimate (albeit strange) Beatles souvenir. When the famous tooth was eventually put up for auction, a Canadian dentist bought it for $31,200.

For other fans, it’s enough to have even a hint of a celebrity’s body. X-rays of Marilyn Monroe’s chest taken during a hospital visit in 1954 were once sold for $45,000.

Another fan bought Scarlett Johansson’s used facial wipes for thousands in 2008. The “Black Widow” actor caught a cold from Samuel L. Jackson and decided to auction a napkin containing evidence of the disease in order to raise money for charity. The buyer bought a signed used napkin for $5,300, which Johansson donated to USA Harvest.

However, other subscribers are happy with things that just touched their favorite celebrities. According to HuffPost, other famous memorabilia sold at auction are Justin Timberlake’s breakfast leftovers, Gary Coleman’s baby—sized Gap sweatpants and Britney Spears’ alleged pregnancy test fished out of a hotel room trash can.

If a celebrity drops it, no matter how weird it is, someone will probably want to buy it.