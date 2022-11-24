Before Megxit, did Queen Elizabeth II plan to send Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to New Zealand?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal life two years ago, in 2020. After the rejection of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were deprived of royal patronage and honorary titles. Their move was dubbed the infamous Megxit, after which the working couple moved to their California base in the United States. They lived on their own, without any financial or political assistance from the Sovereign.

However, although reports claim that the Markle native was their all-time favorite, the Queen had other plans for them. However, he did not see daylight, and the couple moved on their own. However, some news publishers and royal authors still claim that the then monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, wanted them to change long before they actually did. Although no legitimate platform or publishing house has confirmed this, the theory still exists.

Prince Harry and Meghan were considering moving to New Zealand.

Andrew Morton, a royal writer with maximum authority, the Sussex made their way through the palace ways. Consequently, Queen Elizabeth II intervened and tried to solve the problems. And in the course of her actions, she once considered the option of sending two away from the Palace, to an island country. In the Pod Save The King podcast, Morton revealed that the Queen wanted to move the Sussex to the Oceania country, New Zealand.

This happened in light of how she wanted the two royal couples to do business. In fact, someday the Welsh will have to take responsibility for the UK. Thus, the Queen granted Prince Harry the position of youth ambassador to the Commonwealth. He said it was an effective way for Her Majesty to say, “You deal with the rest of the world, leave Willian and Catherine to deal with the UK.”

He further stated that after the royal visit to Wellington, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even thought about living there. However, they moved to the homeland of the latter and lead a free life, which they have always dreamed of. The latest important news about the couple says that they will receive the Ripple of Hope Awards. The Robert F. Foundation Kennedy will pay homage on December 9 in the cold.

What do you think of the late Queen’s decision? Do you think the Sussex family would like to move to New Zealand to fulfill their royal duties? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.