BeFootball Comes To Gamergy: Immersive Virtual Reality Soccer

BeFootball: The Spanish company, a pioneer in the development and research of immersive sports through VR, announces its international presentation. BeFootball, a pioneering Spanish company in the world in the development and research work of soccer in virtual reality and immersive sport, will make its international international presentation at the Amazon GAMERGY Mapfre Edition fair on December 17, 18 and 19, 2021 under the motto: IMMERSIVE FOOTBALL: A new way of living and feeling football.

The company, co-founded by international soccer player Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid), has renowned partners such as soccer player Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Memo Ochoa (Club América México) and Ibai Gomez (ex Athletic Bilbao).

Amazon Gamergy takes place this weekend in Madrid

Amazon GAMERGY Mapfre Edition takes place this weekend at IFEMA, Madrid. We are talking about one of the most important meetings for video game players in Spain. “Virtual reality and eSports usually meet in this type of meeting, but never before has it been found in such a direct way as with the immersive soccer experiences presented by BeFootball,” they explain in the statement.

With virtual reality in full swing, both the media, professionals and the rest of society turn to new forms of entertainment thanks to concepts such as the metaverse, which they explain prepares us for “the next evolution of the internet” thanks to its multiple technological layers and economical. Companies like Meta (Facebook) or Epic Games (Unreal Engine, Fortnite) already work in these alternative virtual universe.