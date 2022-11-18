Beer banned at Qatar World Cup stadiums in last-minute U-turn

Only those who are in gift boxes worth more than £19,000 can drink alcohol.

The possession and sale of beer was banned in all eight stadiums of the World Cup in Qatar just a few days before the opening of the football tournament on Sunday (November 20).

FIFA confirmed to The Times that a ban on the sale of beer inside the perimeter of the stadium will be introduced after the rulers of Qatar, including the emir of the Persian Gulf country, put pressure on the hosts of the World Cup.

The previous policy allowed Budweiser, which has a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with FIFA through brewer AB In-Bev, to sell beer to fans inside the stadium perimeter.

Now the only people who will be able to drink alcohol at stadiums are those who are in the hospitality boxes, where prices start from £19,000 per room.

Match Hospitality, which previously promised “champagne, beer and premium spirits” in hospitality boxes, told The Times: “We can confirm that our hospitality products are not affected by the policy change.”

Budweiser will continue to be sold for a limited time directly outside of match venues and fan zones, as well as in hotels. Qatar is a country with a dry climate, where alcohol is usually available only in some hotels in the capital Doha.

A FIFA representative stated: “After negotiations between the authorities of the host country and FIFA, it was decided to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages at the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the points of sale of beer from the Qatar FIFA World. The perimeters of the cup stadium.

“This will not affect the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar World Cup stadiums. The authorities of the host country and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas deliver pleasant, respectful and pleasant impressions to all fans.

“The tournament organizers appreciate the understanding and continued support from AB In-Bev in our joint effort to satisfy everyone at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Budweiser has a $75 million (approximately £63 million) sponsorship agreement with FIFA covering the four-year World Cup cycle.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Dua Lipa denied any involvement in the Qatar World Cup, citing the host country’s poor human rights record.

There were rumors that the pop star was supposed to perform at the opening ceremony, but, according to the singer, this will never happen.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Lipa said: “Currently, there are many assumptions that I will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be speaking and have never participated in any talks about speaking. I will be rooting for England from afar.

“I look forward to visiting Qatar when it fulfills all the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Elsewhere, comedian Joe Lycett shared a message for football icon David Beckham, urging him to stop collaborating with the upcoming World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18 in Doha and its surroundings and is being held against the backdrop of ongoing criticism over the deaths of migrant workers during the construction of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

In a message posted on his social media accounts and on a new website Benderslikebeckham.com Lycett criticized Beckham for his £10 million sponsorship deal with Qatar during the tournament and offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to gay charities if Beckham put an end to the tournament. sponsorship before the start of the tournament.

Otherwise, it will be destroyed on the opening day of the tournament.